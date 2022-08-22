Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $426.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More

