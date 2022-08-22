Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMI. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.10.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $228.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.48. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $34,793,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

