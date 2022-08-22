CryptoFlow Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $232,514.89 and approximately $57.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00787931 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CryptoFlow Coin Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CryptoFlow
Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.