Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,208 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 270,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $91,131,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 68,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META traded down $4.16 on Monday, hitting $163.80. 370,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,049,258. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $440.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

