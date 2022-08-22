Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.75. 30,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $293.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

