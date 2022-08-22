Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,477 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after purchasing an additional 287,239 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 169,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.08. 34,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

