Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,306 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,952 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 154.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 287.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 335,806 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,060 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 57,845 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.27. 27,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.