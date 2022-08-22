Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $18.57 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,690,000 after acquiring an additional 77,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

