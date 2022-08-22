Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.54. 69,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

