Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $13.77 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 104.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $77.50. 33,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,524. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.



