Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,941 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.42. 83,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,999. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $189.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.