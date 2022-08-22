Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $547.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,542. The firm has a market cap of $512.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

