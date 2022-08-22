Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,368 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,916,000 after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,754,000 after acquiring an additional 543,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.12. 78,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,138. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

