Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CR. Cormark upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.80.

Shares of TSE:CR traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.41. 443,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,807. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

