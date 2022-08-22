Credit Suisse Group Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $127.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. TheStreet cut Progressive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.31.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $127.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.