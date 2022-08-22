Cowen Increases Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $17.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,228.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,894,457 shares of company stock valued at $45,914,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

