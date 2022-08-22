Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Gap Up to $30.30

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $31.04. Coterra Energy shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 61,229 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

