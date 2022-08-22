Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

COST traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $548.77. 16,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,095. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

