Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Up 4.5%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $998.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

