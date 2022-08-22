Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $333.56 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00023716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $333.56 million and approximately $19.16 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00789526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,942,781 coins and its circulating supply is 66,919,702 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
