ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Financial Review

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECMOHO and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 1 5 1 0 2.00

ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 232.02%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.03 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.11 ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.46 -$361.00 million ($0.41) -3.54

This table compares ECMOHO and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECMOHO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECMOHO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContextLogic has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ECMOHO and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% ContextLogic -27.75% -23.48% -15.09%

Summary

ContextLogic beats ECMOHO on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

