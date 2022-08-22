Conduit (LON:CRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $315.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 323 ($3.90), with a volume of 38603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323.50 ($3.91).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conduit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 337.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £518.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.74%.

In other news, insider Neil David Eckert purchased 29,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £99,853.74 ($120,654.59). In related news, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 29,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £99,853.74 ($120,654.59). Also, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,928.47).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

