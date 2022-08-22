Compound (COMP) Price Tops $48.69 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $351.40 million and approximately $121.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.69 or 0.00229230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,216,679 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

