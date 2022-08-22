Comparing United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) & Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Globus Maritime and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 56.31% 26.41% 20.98% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and United Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $43.38 million 0.43 $14.95 million $2.04 0.87 United Maritime $7.39 million 0.31 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Globus Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats United Maritime on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.