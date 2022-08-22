Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,808 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,333. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

