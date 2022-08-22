Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,996,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.69. 45,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,992. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.93.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.