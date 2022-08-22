Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 0.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of RODM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,506. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

