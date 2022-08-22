Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,654 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $38.07. 220,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,177,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

