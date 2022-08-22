Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,721 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $1,311,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,206,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,128. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

