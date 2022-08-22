Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,294,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

