Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.65. 60,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.59. The company has a market cap of $371.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

