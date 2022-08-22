Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,454 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

