Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $73.49 million and $17.91 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000237 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00080248 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

