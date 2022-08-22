Cohn Robbins Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRHC)

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,723 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 97% compared to the typical volume of 875 put options.

Cohn Robbins Price Performance

Cohn Robbins stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,652. Cohn Robbins has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohn Robbins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 268,372 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Cohn Robbins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohn Robbins by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

