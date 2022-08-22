Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Increased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

