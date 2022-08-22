Cognex (CGNX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX):

8/12/2022 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $54.00.

8/4/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

8/1/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cognex Stock Down 5.3 %

CGNX traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. 822,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,648. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Get Cognex Co alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.