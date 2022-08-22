Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Plans $0.15 Final Dividend

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Codan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Codan news, insider Graeme Barclay bought 15,000 shares of Codan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.17 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of A$107,520.00 ($75,188.81).

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. The company operates through Communications Equipment and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

