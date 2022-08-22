Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Reaches Market Cap of $47.63 Million

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Cocos-BCX has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and $5.27 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 78,348.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00128912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032288 BTC.

COCOS is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 66,860,636 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx. The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

