Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $129.83.

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLX opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

