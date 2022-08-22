CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $865.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,877,016 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

