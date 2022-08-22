ClinTex CTi Trading Down 20.5% This Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $948,164.84 and $415,739.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 78,348.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00128912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032288 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

