Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 44,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 445,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,999,000 after purchasing an additional 92,241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD traded down $5.44 on Monday, reaching $315.88. 52,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $324.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

