Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 29,700 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 148,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 92,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.38 and its 200 day moving average is $323.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock valued at $28,615,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

