Clear Street Markets LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CVR Partners worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 32.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
CVR Partners Stock Up 0.1 %
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.66%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 138.91%.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
