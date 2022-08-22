Clear Street Markets LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.4% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.27. 153,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,251. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

