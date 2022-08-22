Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $179.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

