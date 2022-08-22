Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $440.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,352. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

