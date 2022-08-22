Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCLU. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCLU remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 150,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

