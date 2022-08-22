Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Lionheart III Trading Down 0.4 %

LIONU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056. Lionheart III Corp has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Lionheart III Company Profile

Lionheart III Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

