Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 8,739 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Separately, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

